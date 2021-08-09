Police break up Wellingborough biker vigil for teenage stab victim Dylan Holliday

A vigil for a fatally-stabbed teenager that took place in Wellingborough ended with police issuing a dispersal order to some who attended.

Around 300 people and 50 motorcycles gathered in the Queensway and Shelley Road area to pay their respects to Dylan Holliday.

The 16-year-old, who loved motorbikes, died on Thursday, August 5 after being fatally stabbed close to the underpass in Shelley Road Park.

Dylan Holliday

Riders gathered yesterday (Sunday August 8) at 11am close to where the tragic teenager lost his life but police had to issue a dispersal order after some attendees acted 'unsafely'.

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Wilcox from the Force’s Crime and Justice department, said: “Officers were in place to ensure the vigil passed peacefully and to give the opportunity for local people to come together to pay their respects to the victim and to mourn the tragic loss of a young life.

“We facilitated a peaceful vigil but when a group stayed in the area after the vigil had finished and started acting unsafely a dispersal order was put in place.

“We understand many people are trying to come to terms with the tragic events in Brooke Close on Thursday evening and high-visibility police patrols are continuing in the area. I encourage anyone with concerns to approach one of our officers who will be happy to help.”

Police are continuing to appeal for information surrounding the events of that evening when police were called to reports of a stabbing just after 6pm. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the 16-year-old victim died shortly afterwards.

A 16-year-old boy was due to appear before a court this morning charged with the murder of Dylan.Anybody wishing to submit information, which may include photographs or video footage, can do so on the following link: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)