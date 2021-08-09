Boy charged with Dylan Holliday's murder to appear in court this morning

Dylan was stabbed during an incident on the Queensway estate

A 16-year-old boy will appear before a court this morning charged with the murder of Dylan Holliday.

Dylan, 16, died after being stabbed in Brooke Close on the Queensway estate in Wellingborough on Thursday evening.

Overnight a boy from Leicestershire, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with Dylan's murder and the attempted murder of another boy, aged 15, who was also hurt during the same incident.