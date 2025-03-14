Young people in Kettering area to benefit from new Sebastian's Support Service funded by Orange Day donations

Children and teens in the Kettering area are set to benefit from a new service funded by Orange Day donations in memory of schoolboy Sebastian Nunney who died from a rare cancer.

Sebastian’s Support Service, to be run by Youth Works, will help children and young people, and their siblings, who are experiencing long term illness or palliative care, providing a safe space to explore and understand feelings.

They will also support schools and youth groups working with children and young people experiencing long term illness or palliative care.

Orange Day has seen members of the community raising money for Youth Works organised by Team Sebastian in honour of his favourite colour and on what would have been his 8th birthday.

Brambleside Primary School raising money for Team Sebastian on Orange Day/National World

Gregg and Lindsay Nunney, Sebastian’s parents, said: “It is incredible that this new service has launched that will help so many young people across Northamptonshire. We could not be more proud of this permanent legacy for Sebastian.”

All of the monies raised by Team Sebastian for Youth Works will be used to provide the brand new service being developed ready to start in the summer term.

Pupils at Brambleside Primary School, where Sebastian was a pupil, have been supporting the fundraising campaign remembering their classmate.

Elsie Alderman - Brambleside Primary School raising money for Team Sebastian on Orange Day

Annette Henderson from the school said: “The pupils and parents feel very passionate about keeping Sebastian's memory alive – we are fundraising for a very good cause.”

Visiting pupils was MP for Kettering Rosie Wrighting who said: “It’s good to support the event. The effort the children have gone to to keep Sebastian’s memory is genuinely moving.

"I’m proud to be part of the event.”

Find out more at www.youthworksnorthamptonshire.org.uk.