It's Go Orange Day to raise money for Youth Works Northamptonshire in Sebastian's memory

Fundraisers are taking on the challenge to ‘go orange’ in honour of Sebastian Nunney, the Kettering six-year-old who lost his cancer battle last year.

Today’s Orange Day 2025 will see people doing something with an orange theme in tribute to Sebastian who died of Neuroblastoma in January 2024.

As a nod to Sebastian’s favourite colour, the fundraising event will take place on what would have been his eighth birthday.

Under the tagline Go Loud! Go Proud! Go Orange!, Team Sebastian, has asked people to support Youth Works Northamptonshire.

Go Orange! Today would have been Sebastian Nunney's 8th birthday/ National World

Sebastian’s dad Gregg said: “When Sebastian was ill, there were dozens of people who helped and supported with trying to make him better physically, but it is often children's mental health that can be impacted too.

“Children who have - or have recovered from - long-term health issues or trauma, along with their friends, siblings and families need services like Youth Works to help support them through the hard times.

“They also work tirelessly to support young people with education and employment opportunities to help give them the best start in life.”

Fundraising will be boosted by Lovett's Fudge who, for the whole of March, are going to donate a percentage of the profits from their chocolate orange fudge to the Orange Day appeal. Find out more at www.lovettfudge.sumupstore.com.

Sebastian Nunney /National World

Soctopus, a Market Harborough-based sock company, with stores located throughout the UK, will also be inviting customers to join them in celebrating Wear Orange for Sebastian Day, with a fun in-store event being held today. Find out more about Soctopus at www.soctopus.co.uk

Donate to Go Orange Day via Go Fund Me by clicking here.