Young musicians hit all the right notes

Recently, the Ferrers School hosted the annual Rotary Young Musician of the Year competition in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Rushden.

The night featured performances from talented individuals from the area and was judged by Audrey Cauldwell (Curriculum Director of Performing Arts for the Meridian Schools Trust) and Simone Reed (Head of the NMPAT Wellingborough Saturday Music School Centre).

More than £300 in prizes were donated by the Elizabeth Groome Music Charity for the winners to put towards their musical education. Ticket sales for the night raised an incredible £400 which will be donated back to the charity to help them continue supporting young musicians in the Higham Benefice.

There were two concerts on the night, the first showcased choirs from four local primary schools and the Ferrers School in a hotly contested competition. The winner of the Junior Choirs category was announced as Alfred Lord Tennyson School who were presented with the Winner’s Cup ; the winner of the senior category was The Ferrers School. The second concert saw solo and ensemble performers ranging from six to eighteen year olds. The wide variety of performances made the judges final decision very difficult.

First place in the junior Ensemble was given to Clara, Isaac and Alice for their group performance of a Million Dreams, the senior ensemble prize went to Sophie and Georgia for their guitar and vocal performance of California. Senior soloist prizes were then awarded. Third place in the went to Charlotte for a stunning violin solo, second place to Isaac for his performance of ‘What If’ from the Adams Family. First place was awarded to Krisztian for an outstanding guitar solo showing both rhythmic and technical skill that blew the judges away. Krisztian also won the overall prize, the Pauline Longland Trophy, as best performer of the night – he couldn’t stop smiling!

This annual concert gives the young musicians in the area an opportunity to perform, receive professional critique and the community a chance to celebrate their achievements. It was a brilliant showcase that inspired all who took part, gave younger musicians an opportunity to see what older musicians get to do at The Ferrers school and was a great outreach project that included the local primaries in the music making of The Ferrers School.

Later on the Club took part in games of Quingo organised by Rotarian Susan Perkins at the Sports and Social Club in Higham Ferrers. Teams of four needed to answer questions before running riot on their Bingo cards. A lot of Rotarian fun was had by all. At the end of the evening a magnificent sum of over £800 was raised, aided by a sale of clothing by Rotarian Rick Nunley. This amount was raised on behalf of the Club’s Environment Committee.

On Saturday, June 11, the club is hosting the Northampton Male Voice Choir at St Mary’s Church, Higham Ferrers, as the now annual event. Last year’s concert , also in the church, was a resounding success with a sell-out capacity audience. Tickets are now available at £15 from [email protected] or call 01933 312668, or Sidey Design on the Market Square Higham Ferrers (01933 317967).

The proceeds are for the club’s youth programme and prostate cancer research.