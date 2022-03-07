Young Kettering footballers club together to help Easter egg appeal

Football players have shown they are good eggs with their support for an Easter appeal to treat children and young people in the community this spring.

Jeanette Walsh, known to our readers as Mother Christmas, has swapped her red coat for a pair of bunny ears to head the collection of chocolate eggs for the most needy in the county.

When Simply Gym in Kettering asked for support for Jeanette and the Faraway Children’s Charity appeal, the players from Kettering Town Football Club Community Trust's under 12s team got collecting.

Kettering Town Football Club Community Trust’s Under 12 players donate Easter eggs to Jeanette Walsh's appeal

Tony Hough, gym manager, said: “We supported the Faraway charity for their Christmas appeal and our gym members responded incredibly, so when Jeanette Walsh reached out for the Easter egg appeal we were more than happy to join in.

"Simply Gym, as a company, has a community spirit in and out of our gyms. Again, this is why when Kettering Town Football Club Community Trust’s under 12s side asked for sponsorship, I felt this was a great way to support our local community and reach out to grassroots football in a positive way. We will be following their progress closely over the coming seasons.”

Jeanette and The Faraway Children’s Charity are aiming to supply over 5,000 Easter eggs to children who are in care or considered disadvantaged right across Northamptonshire.

Simply Gym staff in Kettering are encouraging their members to get involved and donate eggs. The gym sponsors Kettering Town Football Club Community Trust’s Under 12 training fleeces.

Barry Mitchell, U12s manager, said: “The boys were absolutely thrilled to be able to give a little back to support the hard work of this wonderful charity. Tony kindly invited the whole team down to the Kettering Simply Gym where he presented the lads with their new tops – which they all popped on and posed with pride for a photo or two.

"The boys were very impressed with the Simply Gym facility and the fact that there is an expert team to give advice along the way; which we may well need in the years to come as pitches get bigger and the opposition get stronger! Tony showed a genuine interest in our grassroots team and even offered to drum up some pitch side support when our league games resume next season.”

Jeanette said: "Thank you so much for the donations from the team. The eggs will give other children a little bit of joy this Easter."