How to donate Easter eggs to Northamptonshire's neediest children

Northamptonshire's Easter Bunny, Jeanette Walsh - known across the county as Mother Christmas - needs your help once more this time to make sure children in need have an Easter chock-filled with treats.

Former social worker and all-round good egg Jeanette spends much of the year organising a seasonal gift appeal for the county's most needy children and families.

But she's now hopped into action as the Easter Bunny with an egg-cellent appeal to provide Easter treats for vulnerable and cared-for children.

l-r Lorena Kondrova, Jeanette Walsh and Kelly O'Keefe outside Nando's in Northampton, one of the collection points for the Easter egg appeal

Jeanette has teamed up with the county's Nando's restaurants to provide the drop-off points

She said: "The people of Northamptonshire are some of the most generous, kind-hearted people in the country.

"I know what it's like to grow up in care and what it's like to go without. We need to give these children who have the least a little treat.

Nando's, where Jeanette works part-time as a host, has offered to collect Easter eggs to bring some spring joy to children who would otherwise go without.

Morrison's in Northampton has been helping

She said: "Who doesn't love a little chocolate? Children from disadvantaged families deserve something nice."

Jeanette has already delivered hundreds of eggs to the social work teams across the county but she still needs donations.

She said: "Last year we collected 6,137 eggs. This year I would like to collect more.

"Young care leavers don't have the 'bank of mum and dad' to fall back on. If we can provide an Easter egg that's a few more pounds that can be spent on essentials. It can give the children a little bit of normality."

Easter eggs are delivered to Corby

People can donate Easter eggs to Jeanette's appeal at drop-off points at Nando's restaurants in Corby, Kettering, Rushden Lakes and Northampton.

She will then distribute them to the social services staff across the county who look after children including the Leaving Care Team and the Special Guardianship Team.

Lorena Kondrov, assistant manager at Northampton Nando's, said: "We have been involved helping Jeanette for many years and we are proud that we can help again.