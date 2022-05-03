Yet another award for Harrington pub

Pub staff celebrate the award

The landlord of a popular Harrington pub praised his team after they picked up yet another award.

The Tollemache Arms was previously crowned a regional winner at The National Pub & Bar Awards and also won the Best Training Programme – Individual Operator category at the British Institute of Innkeeping’s National Innovation in Training Awards last week.

And now they’ve added to their trophy cabinet after they were named Best Traditional Food Pub of the Year by parent company Wells & Co in their Pub Partner Awards for 2022.

Landlord Joe Buckley said: “It’s fantastic to not just be the winners of best traditional food pub but also to be finalists against so many wonderful pubs.