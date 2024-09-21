Year-long closure for Ditchford Lane bridge that takes traffic off A45 between Wellingborough, Finedon and Rushden Lakes
The bridge has been closed ever since a combine harvester knocked a 6m chunk from medieval monument’s parapet, dislodging railings and the side wall on August 14 this year.
More than a month later, Ditchford Lane remains closed to vehicles either side of the river – safety barriers and concrete blocks have been installed to only allow bikes and pedestrians to pass through.
A year-long road closure notice has been issued that expires on August 15, 2025 to allow North Northants Council (NNC) highways inspectors to assess the damage and erect scaffolding.
Cllr Matt Binley, NNC’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “Following accidental damage by a third party to the Medieval bridge in Ditchford Road, which is a listed monument, the council is working hard to progress repairs.
“Because of the historic nature of the structure, this is a complex scheme. We recognise that the closure of the road is an inconvenience to the travelling public, however, we would like to reassure residents that we are trying to progress the project as quickly as we can.
“The accidental damage covers several metres of the causeway post and rail, along with the masonry parapet of the bridge.
“While the bridge is closed to vehicles, it has been possible to make it safe for pedestrians and cyclists to use. A signposted diversion route is in place for vehicles.
“Because of the age of the bridge there are various challenges to overcome to rebuild it and then open the route.
“Before any repairs can start, Scheduled Monument Consent is required from Historic England. When this is in place an Environment Agency permit is then needed to erect a scaffold adjacent to the damaged area to repair and rebuild the post and rail and the parapet.
“Because of the ancient status of the bridge, lime mortar will be used when reconstructing the damaged parapet and the post and rail. This is susceptible to temperature to cure and the use of lime mortars externally during the winter months is not advised, particularly below 5°C. As such external work needs to be scheduled to avoid the period from October to March.
“Therefore, with these various complexities, it is expected it will take about one year to complete the work and re-open the road.”
During the closure drivers are being asked to allow enough time for journeys
Ditchford Bridge dates back from 1330 and is a Scheduled Monument, which means NNC need to gain consent from Historic England before carrying out any work, including temporary measures.
A spokesman for Historic England said: “The matter of bridge closures and repairs is under the remit of the local authority, who may deem it appropriate to consult us on their plans.”
