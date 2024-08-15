Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A back route linking Rushden to Wellingborough has been shut for safety reasons after a farm vehicle hit the ancient bridge.

Ditchford Lane has been closed at the Ditchford Bridge River Nene crossing – a narrow stone bridge dating back from 1330.

Police were called yesterday (August 14) by the driver of a combine harvester that had suffered a puncture causing it to strike the traffic light-controlled parapeted bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A warning sent by Kier Transportation, who work in partnership with North Northamptonshire Council, has been sent to nearby councils warning of the closure.

Ditchford Bridge /Google

The statement said: “An incident that occurred on Ditchford Bridge, Ditchford Lane, Rushden has resulted in an emergency road closure at this location.

“On August 14, 2024, a vehicle accidently hit and subsequently removed 6m of the masonry parapet on Ditchford Bridge.

"Due to this incident the bridge is not safe for highway users because of the now exposed drop to the embankment and river below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are looking to see if the bridge can be safely reopened by installing protection measures where damaged has occurred, but until it has been fully assessed, the bridge will remain closed.

"The bridge is a Scheduled Monument, which means we need to gain consent from Historic England before carrying out any work, including temporary measures.

"We have already engaged with Historic England, however, this process can take a significant amount of time to resolve.”

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We were called at 10.20am by a combine driver who reported striking the bridge and causing damage to the brickwork due to a blowout, we liaised with NNC’s Street Doctor and left them dealing with it from around 11.30am.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kier said a fully signed diversion will be in place as soon as possible and has asked motorists to allow ‘enough time for journeys’ and promised to provide updates of the situation.

According to the Rushden Research Group, the bridge at Ditchford that dates back to 1330 was restored in 1927.

In 1975 further strengthening and restoration work was carried out. The mid 1970s strengthening work was carried out to protect the existing under strength masonry arches, and consisted of inserting concrete piers on either side of the masonry arches to support four reinforced concrete beams.

The bridge was closed in March 2019 for parapet and headwall works. and again in September 2019 for major bridge strengthening works.