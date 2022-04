The road will be closed.

A road near Rushden will be closed for almost a fortnight so highways workers can carry out repairs to a bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ditchford Lane, used by many to travel between the west of Rushden and Wellingborough and Irthlingborough, will be shut from May 9 to May 20 so the works by Northamptonshire Highways can be carried out safely.

Repairs to the structure’s parapet and headwall need to take place because of damage caused by a vehicle.