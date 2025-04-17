'Worthy winners' honoured at Rushden mayor awards for contributions to the community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The annual Rushden mayor awards have taken place, shining a light on the people who continue to make a positive impact on the town.

The award-giving ceremony at Rushden Hall on Tuesday, April 15 has become a tradition that takes place towards the end of the incumbent mayor’s term.

Previous years’ recipients have included local boxer and coach Todd Tompkins and Beat Route Radio host Ian Griffiths, and this year saw two more ‘worthy winners’ collect their prize this week.

Rushden mayor, Cllr David Coleman, said: “We much appreciate all you do for the town. It’s such a brilliant effort, and as a town, we thank you.”

Craig Blacha, of the Rushden and Higham Litter Wombles was one of the recipients of the 2025 mayor's award Snappety Snapper, the other recipient, did not wish to be photographed.

This year’s winners are Craig Blacha and Snapety Snapper.

Craig Blacha

Craig regularly organises litter picks around the town as part of the Rushden and Higham Litter Wombles, including the recent Great British Spring Clean in the town centre.

To help keep other volunteers in the know about upcoming cleaning events, Craig has set up a dedicated Facebook page and has helped raise funds for equipment, allowing anyone to take part.

Snapety Snapper's chosen charities are Titan Fitness and Ailsa's Aim, both based in Rushden and Higham Ferrers respectively

Accepting the award, Craig said: “It is a great honour to receive the award, I’m very proud of our town and the volunteer power that glues our community group together.

“The evening was such a humbling experience to hear of other award winners making an impact on the community in different ways.”

Freddie Harris, who nominated Craig for the award, estimated Craig has helped collect more than 606 bags of unwanted waste since November 2024. When asked, jovially, which places in Rushden are the worst 'grot spots’ by the mayor, Craig politely and humorously declined to comment.

The Rushden and Higham Ferrers Litter Wombles will be marking Earth Day on April 22 with a litter pick covering Northampton Road and the Wellingborough Road areas.

The day pick will last from 10am until 11.30am, and those looking to take part should meet at Sanders Lodge industrial estate in Rushden. All necessary equipment will be provided.

Snapety Snapper

Cheryl Tompkins nominated the woman who wished to be referred to as Snapety Snapper, as she believed her positive contributions to the community warranted praise.

She said: "For many years one way or another Snapety Snapper has worked tirelessly with her voluntary work, charity work, donating materials, her time and skills, materials, plus donations of money collected from events.

“Snapety Snapper has given, and continues to give everything she can, whenever she can to support Rushden, creating and making lasting foundations and positive pathways for the whole community of Rushden to benefit from and grow further as a strong community.”

Snapety Snapper is an entertainer who offers temporary glitter tattoos, airbrush, UV and festival bodyart, taking part in local events all over Rushden.

Often with a charity focus, Snapety Snapper has helped to raise the profile and awareness of the likes of world suicide prevention day, Remembrance Sunday, anti-knife education and more, raising funds for bleed kits, sports equipment and fitness workshops that each benefit the town.

Accepting the award, Snapety Snapper said: “I am overwhelmed with gratitude for everyone that has supported me throughout my journey, without the community my goals wouldn’t have been achieveable.

"From the moment we had settled into our new town I have made it my goal and motivation to give back to the local community at any given opportunity.

"Sometimes the world just needs a handful of kindness, a sprinkle of glitter, and a swipe of paint. I want the world to know you can and you will achieve all you set your heart to, you just need to believe in yourself.”

Snapety Snapper’s chosen charities for 2025 are Titan Fitness and Ailsa’s Aim, the former a local boxing gym owned by Todd Tompkins, and the latter a Higham Ferrers-based charity that supports those with cancer or gestational diabetes, or have experienced premature and problematic childbirth.