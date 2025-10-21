North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) and contractor, Kier, have completed work on a project designed to improve pedestrian and traffic safety at a busy junction on the A6 in Burton Latimer.

Now completed, improvements to the A6 near Burton Latimer include accessible dropped kerbs, pedestrian guard rails, and tactile paving ‘to enable safe access to the public footpath.’

Footways have also been resurfaced, a new signalised junction and enhanced street lighting has been installed. Improved drainage systems will reduce the risk of surface water and flooding.

A 50mph speed limit has been imposed on the portion of the A6, too, to ‘calm traffic and promote safer driving.’

Cllr Chris McGiffen, NNC’s executive member for highways and travel, said: “Road safety is something residents are always mentioning to us. These works demonstrate North Northamptonshire Council’s ongoing commitment to improving road safety, infrastructure, and the overall driving experience across the region.

“Although these works should help improve safety along the A6, I would like to take this opportunity to remind all motorists to drive safely across our road network and in line with weather conditions.”

Kier General Manager, Allan Rigby, said: “We’re proud to have delivered this project in partnership with North Northamptonshire Council. The improvements have modernised this section of the A6, addressing long-standing safety concerns while minimising disruption to road users during construction.

"It’s rewarding to see the positive impact these changes will have for the local community.”

The improvements were funded by the Department for Transport through the Safer Roads Fund, which supports local authorities in delivering targeted safety upgrades on high-risk routes.