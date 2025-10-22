Works due to start at Junction 9 of the A14 for new footway and cycleway between Isham and Kettering

Works will start on Junction 9 of the A14 in Kettering to build a new shared footway and cycleway between Isham and Kettering from Monday (October 27).

The works will be completed in five phases, with phases one and two from October 27 to mid-February undertaken during daytime hours and phases three, four and five from mid- January under night-time working hours.

Works will take place on the east side of the roundabout at Junction 9, widening the pavement on both the slip roads.

The work will include:

- site clearance of vegetation

- installation of vehicle restraint system

- drainage, gullies and manhole works

- installation of kerbing, edging and tactile paving

- installation of traffic signal ducts

- levelling and reshaping of the upper verge to accommodate the widening

- street lighting and signage

- surfacing works with associated road marking

During the works, there will be lane closures from October 27 and overnight road closures which are currently planned from February 27 to March 5, 2026, and June 8 to July 6, 2026 – more details can be found on One Network.

The works are part of a Section 278 agreement secured by North Northamptonshire Council as part of the planning approvals for the Symmetry Park development.

Once complete, the works will connect the foot and cycle way that has already been constructed to the south of the A14 to existing foot and cycle ways within Kettering.

All the works are funded by the developer and will be undertaken by Walker Construction.

Anyone with queries about the works can email [email protected]