New Kettering Greggs national distribution warehouse to boost sausage roll giant's UK shop numbers

Sausage roll, steak bake and on-the-go snackers across the UK will be boosted by a new Greggs national distribution centre just outside Kettering.

Representatives from Greggs, North Northamptonshire Council and main contractor TSL Projects joined Tritax Big Box Developments at Symmetry Park near Isham at a steel signing ceremony at the food retailer’s new ‘highly-sustainable’ national distribution warehouse complex.

Located on the A509 near Junction 9 of the A14, the new 311,551sq ft facility – the equivalent of more than 3.2 million sausage rolls – has been designed to achieve a minimum of BREEAM ‘Very Good’ standard, an EPC A rating and meet net zero carbon in construction requirements.

Developer Tritax has also secured planning permission for an additional 100,000sq ft of floor space for Greggs’ future expansion.

Kuldip Bains at Greggs plc said: “We’re incredibly excited to bring our people on site for the first time and see our new distribution centre start to take shape.

"Only by investing in our people and in our assets will we achieve our growth ambitions of increasing our number of shops from 2,600 to in excess of 3,500 and increase our ability to directly supply ambient and chilled products to our customers.”

Building of the new Greggs warehouse should be completed in September this year becoming fully operational by 2027.

Symmetry Park Kettering is currently home to Iron Mountain, a US-based data centre storage provider, which has occupied a 313,000 sq ft unit on a 15-year lease since 2023.

Representatives from Greggs plc, North Northamptonshire Council and main contractor TSL Projects joined Tritax Big Box Developments at Symmetry Park Kettering at a steel signing ceremony at the food retailer’s new national distribution centre/Greggs

Jonathan Wallis, director at Tritax Big Box Developments, added: “Greggs is a highly valued client and we are thrilled to be working with them to expand and further their expansion plans.

"With construction underway, we are planning to complete the build in September 2025 with Greggs to become fully operational in 2027.

"The project demonstrates the benefits of investing in sites, bringing infrastructure and jobs to the local area.”

Tritax Big Box Developments (TBBD) is a Tritax Big Box REIT associated company dedicated to logistics development.

TBBD specialises in identifying and securing strategic land, holding a 100 per cent planning approval rate, and developing large-scale logistics warehouses.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX) owns, manages and develops supply chain infrastructure. The company has the UK’s largest logistics investment and development portfolio.

BBOX manages ‘high-quality logistics assets’, typically let on long-term leases with ‘upward-only rent reviews’, ‘majoring on locations that have good access to power, connectivity and people’.