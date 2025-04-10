Work starts on relocating Kettering day centre for Cube Disability to 'meet growing local demand'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work on a new out-of-town day centre has started in Kettering to provide a bigger base for people with learning disabilities and autism to 'meet growing local demand' for services.

The Cube Disability offers services across Northamptonshire and beyond.

Moving from the current base in Northall Street, will enable them to offer a cookery college as well as an area dedicated to the arts.

Located off Kettering Parkway, facilities will include a fully-equipped gym, a dedicated gaming room, an arts and crafts area, a sports pitch, dance studio and sensory room.

Tom Stevenson, chief operating officer at The Cube Disability said: “This brilliant new centre will be a true hub for the Kettering community. “We’ve seen a significant rise in demand for our services in the area, and this project is about making sure we continue to deliver high-quality, meaningful support in a space that people are excited to be a part of.”

Set to open in the coming months, the purpose-built facility will offer an expanded space for both new and existing service users.

The new centre has been designed to provide a ‘vibrant, inclusive environment’ to allow people to ‘learn, grow, and thrive’. It will also serve as the new home for two flagship programs – the Cube Cooking College and Cube Arts College – empowering individuals to develop life skills, explore creativity, and build confidence.

Last month, the Daventry-based company announced a new centre in Corby at The Raven Hotel.

For more information go to www.thecubedisability.co.uk.