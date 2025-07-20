Work is due to start on Monday at a junction on the A6 at Burton Latimer for installation of traffic lights and junction safety improvements.

The A6 Higham Road junction has been the site of numerous traffic incidents, prompting widespread calls for action from residents, road users, and community groups.

In response to residents’ concerns, North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), in partnership with Burton Latimer Town Council and NNC’s Highways contractor Kier, undertook a comprehensive review of the junction’s design and traffic patterns.

Starting on Monday, July 21 and continuing until Monday, September 22, 2025, the A6 improvement plan also includes additional features including reducing the speed limit on the section to 50mph, widening the carriageway through the bends towards Finedon and introducing a central hatched area.

A spokesman for NNC traffic management said: “Phase A is Monday, July 21 to Friday, August 29, a 24-hour closure on Higham Road and two way temporary traffic lights on the A6.

“Phase B is from Friday, August 29 to Monday, September 22. Higham Road will remain closed, with two-way temporary traffic lights on the A6 during working hours 8am to 5pm. Outside of these hours, the A6 will remain open.”

NNC secured £2.2m last year for the improvement scheme from the Safer Roads Fund – a road safety initiative that provides extra support for local councils and aims to deliver life-saving improvements on high risk roads in England.

It is hoped by addressing long-standing concerns at the A6 Higham Road junction it will provide a safer experience for all road users, prevent injuries and save lives by reducing the number of vehicle collisions for motorists entering and exiting the A6.

The proposed junction improvements will also formalise pedestrian and cycle crossing provision along the A6 corridor, improving safety and connectivity.

By increasing the separation between vehicles traveling in opposite directions on an undivided road, it is designed to reduce the risk of head-on collisions.

Motorists have been asked to ‘respect’ the contractors as they work on the scheme. Access for emergency vehicles will remain ‘when safe to do so’. Residents, cyclists or business owners in Higham Road will have access restricted during working hours but on-site personnel will help ‘where required’.

Anyone parking vehicles in the works area will be towed by an approved contractor.

Patients of Burton Latimer Medical Centre have been warned to allow more time to get to appointments.

A spokesman for Burton Latimer Medical Centre said: “These works are part of North Northamptonshire Council's efforts to improve road safety and traffic flow in the area.

“Please allow extra time for travel too your arranged appointments.”

An official diversion will take vehicles through Finedon.

For live updates and diversion info uk.one.network.