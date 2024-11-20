Major Improvements proposed for A6

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Major road safety improvements at A6 Higham Road junction.

North Northamptonshire Council, in collaboration with Burton Latimer Town Council and our Ward Councillors, are pleased to announce a significant step forward in road safety with the commitment to major improvements at the A6 Higham Road junction. The site has long been recognised as an Accident Blackspot on this notorious Red Route. NNC has committed to installing new traffic lights as part of a broader initiative to improve safety, reduce accidents and smooth traffic flow along the A6 through The Safer Roads Fund.

The A6 Higham Road junction has been the site of numerous traffic incidents over the years, prompting widespread calls for action from residents, road users, and community groups. In response, NNC, in partnership with Burton Latimer Town Council and Kiers, NNC’s Highways contractors, has undertaken a comprehensive review of the junction’s design and traffic patterns. The Safer Roads Fund is a road safety initiative that provides extra support for local councils and aims to deliver life-saving improvements on high risk roads in England. NNC has secured £2.2 million from this fund to improve our road network locally.

This project marks a critical milestone in NNC’s ongoing commitment to road safety. By addressing long-standing concerns at the A6 Higham Road junction it will provide a safer experience for all road users, prevent injuries and save lives by reducing the number of vehicle collisions for motorists entering and exiting the A6. The proposed junction improvements will also formalise pedestrian and cycle crossing provision along the A6 corridor, improving safety and connectivity.

The A6 improvement plan also includes additional features including reducing the speed limit on this section of the A6 to 50mph, widening the carriageway through the bends towards Finedon and introducing a central hatched area. By increasing the separation between vehicles traveling in opposite directions on an undivided road the risk of head-on collisions is reduced.

Work on the project is scheduled to begin as early as June 2025.