Work on Kettering section of Northamptonshire Greenway off-road route for walkers, wheelers and cyclists starts soon

Funding from the Kettering urban extension at Hanwood Park has paid for work on an off-road route for walkers, wheelers and cyclists in the town.

So far five sections of the ambitious countywide network of surfaced paths have been completed – with the sixth, the Griffin Trail between Braybrooke and the Brampton Valley Way awaiting completion due to land owner wrangles.

A new section will run from Deeble Road in Kettering to Grantown Close running parallel to the River Ise connecting into the already surfaced route through to Barton Road near Kettering Skate Park.

Work on the stretch is due to start in this autumn – a small part of the over 350km of routes planned connecting settlements within the North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) area and neighbouring authorities.

The Greenway project hopes to link Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough/NNC

George Candler, NNC’s deputy chief executive and executive director of place and economy said: “The Greenway is much loved and used by residents from across North Northamptonshire, as well as visitors from further afield. “News that this work is due to start is excellent and will really help with connecting the various sections of the Greenway into a green thread of off-road routes that weave their way across beautiful North Northamptonshire. “North Northamptonshire is an amazing place, and we are extremely proud of our countryside, open spaces and our ever growing Greenway network. We must do all we can to grow it and make sure the Greenway is enjoyed for many years to come."

It is hoped the off-road Greenway will provide a safe route for walkers, wheelers and cyclists to access work, education, recreation and leisure using the Ise and Nene Valley corridors.

The Greenway/ NNC

A major branch will be the Ise Valley Greenway linking up communities from Corby to Wellingborough through Kettering - with the Deeble Road to Barton Road section being the first phase.

As part of the works, a butterfly bank will be created from a large mound of earth excavated during the construction of this new stretch of Greenway. Crescent in shape, the bank will be planted with wildflower seeds to support local winged insects.

A spokesman for NNC said: “It is hoped that further connected routes will be delivered during 2026 and more information about the Greenway is available on the North Northamptonshire Council website.”

Go to https://www.northnorthants.gov.uk/walking-and-cycling/greenway