News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 minutes ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
24 minutes ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
48 minutes ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement
1 hours ago Tributes to former paralympian Baroness Masham who has died aged 87
1 hours ago Met Office extends weather warning for snow
12 hours ago One dead and three injured after suspected gas explosion in Swansea

Woodford man's plant sales fundraiser blossoms as £20,000 donated to NHS charity

What an incredible achievement!

By Sam Wildman
Published 14th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 2 min read

A green-fingered Woodford man who started selling plants outside his house to help the NHS has now raised an incredible £20,000.

David Woods decided to offer flowers, vegetables, bulbs and more from his daily stall in Thrapston Road during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Almost three years later he’s still going – and now he’s smashed another fundraising milestone. As of yesterday (Monday) the total donated to NHS Charities Together was £20,335.22.

David Woods has raised more than £20,000
David Woods has raised more than £20,000
David Woods has raised more than £20,000
Most Popular

David, a former head of facilities at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, said: “I feel quite proud of myself really to have raised that just by selling plants.

"It's a lot of plants!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 65-year-old has multiple sclerosis and tends to plants to keep himself active. He began selling them in April 2020 and documents what’s on his stall and gardening tips, as well as hosting photo competitions, on his Facebook page.

With many items on sale for just 50p or £1 he initially set a target of £2,500. Locals supplied him with pots, trays and compost and people flocked to buy his blooms. In three years he’s bought more than 11,000 wooden lollipop labels for them.

A donation from Jo Becks tipped the total raised to over £20,000. David presented her with a certificate and potted plant to mark it.
A donation from Jo Becks tipped the total raised to over £20,000. David presented her with a certificate and potted plant to mark it.
A donation from Jo Becks tipped the total raised to over £20,000. David presented her with a certificate and potted plant to mark it.

His efforts have also seen him named as both a Rose of Northamptonshire and the East Midlands neighbour of the year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

David surpassed the £20,000 milestone when Woodford villager Jo Becks made a donation and he gave her a certificate and a potted plant to mark it.

But he’s showing no sign of slowing down – and he’s now increased his fundraising goal to £30,000.

He said: “I can't see a day where I'm not doing it unless my health gets the better of me and I have to stop.

"I just love doing it. I love plants and I love the satisfaction that people get from it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The community involvement has been great so I'm carrying on.”

Funds raised for NHS Charities Together are used to support 241 member charities across the UK, which provide extra support to the NHS to help people stay healthier for longer and get better faster.

To donate to David’s cause click here.

NHS