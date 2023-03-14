A green-fingered Woodford man who started selling plants outside his house to help the NHS has now raised an incredible £20,000.

David Woods decided to offer flowers, vegetables, bulbs and more from his daily stall in Thrapston Road during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost three years later he’s still going – and now he’s smashed another fundraising milestone. As of yesterday (Monday) the total donated to NHS Charities Together was £20,335.22.

David Woods has raised more than £20,000

David, a former head of facilities at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, said: “I feel quite proud of myself really to have raised that just by selling plants.

"It's a lot of plants!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 65-year-old has multiple sclerosis and tends to plants to keep himself active. He began selling them in April 2020 and documents what’s on his stall and gardening tips, as well as hosting photo competitions, on his Facebook page.

With many items on sale for just 50p or £1 he initially set a target of £2,500. Locals supplied him with pots, trays and compost and people flocked to buy his blooms. In three years he’s bought more than 11,000 wooden lollipop labels for them.

A donation from Jo Becks tipped the total raised to over £20,000. David presented her with a certificate and potted plant to mark it.

His efforts have also seen him named as both a Rose of Northamptonshire and the East Midlands neighbour of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David surpassed the £20,000 milestone when Woodford villager Jo Becks made a donation and he gave her a certificate and a potted plant to mark it.

But he’s showing no sign of slowing down – and he’s now increased his fundraising goal to £30,000.

He said: “I can't see a day where I'm not doing it unless my health gets the better of me and I have to stop.

"I just love doing it. I love plants and I love the satisfaction that people get from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The community involvement has been great so I'm carrying on.”

Funds raised for NHS Charities Together are used to support 241 member charities across the UK, which provide extra support to the NHS to help people stay healthier for longer and get better faster.