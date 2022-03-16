Everybody needs good neighbours - and there's none better than Woodford's David

A Woodford man who inspired his community to get green-fingered is feeling blooming good after he was named the region's neighbour of the year.

David Woods, 64, began selling plants outside his Thrapston Road home in the first coronavirus lockdown, with villagers flocking to buy flowers, vegetables, bulbs and more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Woods has been crowned neighbour of the year.

And now he's been crowned the East Midlands regional winner UK’s Neighbour of the Year Awards by Co-op Insurance and Neighbourhood Watch.

He said: “I am so happy to have won the Neighbour of the Year Awards in the East Midlands - it was such a surprise!

"As a community, we are so glad that we could help the NHS workers and say thank you for all their hard work.”

The keen gardener, who has multiple sclerosis, spent many months shielding and tends to plants to keep himself active.

David's daily stall.

He continued to work tirelessly throughout the pandemic, even in the depths of winter, and smashed his initial fundraising target.

David is well-known in his community for his friendly smile and nature and has helped many spend more time in their gardens through his “David’s Growing Plants for the NHS” Facebook page, where he posts daily what is on the stall and how much is donated. He often posts videos giving tips and advice for plants.

He also regularly hosts photo challenges and quizzes to raise spirits and community morale. David’s hard work and zest for life resulted in many nominations for the Neighbour of the Year Award from friends, supporters, and admirers in his village and surrounding area.

Marion Grey, who nominated him, said: “I am so proud of David and how he has stepped up to help members of the community and the NHS during a particularly challenging time.

"He is so thoughtful and generous with his time. I’m looking forward to seeing what he does next, he never stops.”

Charles Offord, managing director of Co-op Insurance, said: “The number of entries we have received this year was amazing to see. It’s clear that so many people are doing great things with their neighbours, and David really stood out and can be very proud of the work he has accomplished. It was heart-warming to read his story and all the incredible acts of kindness of people all over the UK.”