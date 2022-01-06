Woodford man's NHS fundraiser blossoms as £10,000 donated

When David Woods started selling plants outside his house in the first coronavirus lockdown, he had no idea that he'd still be doing it almost two years later.

And he definitely had no idea that he would end up raising £10,000 for the NHS - but that's exactly what he's done.

The Woodford man's daily sales of flowers, bulbs, vegetables and more have seen people flock to his Thrapston Road home, near the village's medical centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Woods has been selling plants to raise money for the NHS.

He set a target of £2,500 in 2020 - but having sold thousands of items using an honesty box he's now hit his initial goal four times over to help NHS Charities Together.

The 64-year-old said: "It's fantastic that so much has been raised and that it's going to help the NHS a bit.

"I think that's what people really appreciate about it and why they keep coming back."

The keen gardener, who has multiple sclerosis, spent many months shielding and tends to plants to keep himself active.

Plants at the end of David's drive.

Each day he takes to his Facebook group to let people know what he'll be selling, with items including everything from water lilies to tomatoes.

He bought more than 3,500 bulbs including mini daffodils and hyacinths and has eight different types of crocus bulbs on his stall as well as pansies and sweet Williams.

David, who has lived in the village since 1987, was also given a load of apples to sell. His sister Sally Reynolds also made more Christmas wreaths in 2021, adding to the fundraising total.

Many of the plants David has sold have been priced at just 50p or £1 and at the time of writing the total donated was a staggering £10,637.07.

Locals have supplied him with pots, trays and compost, and David also uses his page to showcase progress photos and videos from the greenhouses, weekend photo competitions and all sorts of gardening tips and advice.

David, a former head of facilities at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, said: "People still come to me with plants - it's a real community spirit."

His hard work saw him named a Rose of Northamptonshire last year.

Funds raised for NHS Charities Together are used to support 241 member charities across the UK, which provide extra support to the NHS to help people stay healthier for longer and get better faster.

In recent years, NHS charities have funded major capital projects, pioneering research and medical equipment, helping patients access the best possible care when they need it most.

They also play a key role in mobilising volunteers to support NHS staff, brightening wards and waiting areas with colourful and engaging art, and build an important link between hospitals and communities.