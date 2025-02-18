Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A female driver in her 20s has been taken to hospital after a serious crash on the A43 between Corby and Stamford today (Tuesday, February 18).

The grey Mazda TS2 she was driving was involved in a crash on the A43 near to Blatherwycke.

Another Mazda car – a white Mazda 3 GT Sport – were in collision on the main road between Stamford and Corby.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses.

A43 at Blatherwycke/ Google

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened at about 7.10am on Tuesday, February 18, when there was a collision between the driver of a grey Mazda TS2 and the driver of a white Mazda 3 GT Sport.

“The driver of the grey Mazda – a woman in her 20s – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Detectives would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000097387 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”