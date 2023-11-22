Woman arrested over Corby doorstep stabbing
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm following a stabbing in Corby.
Police have tonight confirmed that they arrested a 25-year-old local woman following the incident at 11pm on Monday (November 20).
The single victim of the attack at a home in Eastbourne Avenue on the Beanfield Estate was taken to hospital with several stab wounds.
This evening (Wednesday, November 22) officers said the suspect has been released on police bail as their enquiry continues.
Officers yesterday appealed for help from the public to find two people seen running away from the scene.
They also increased patrols in the area to reassure members of the public.
Anyone with information, including relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
You should quote incident number 23000718812 when getting in touch to ensure any information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.