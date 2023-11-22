News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Woman arrested over Corby doorstep stabbing

The police enquiry continues
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 20:59 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 20:59 GMT
The scene of the stabbing in Eastbourne Avenue, Corby. Image: National WorldThe scene of the stabbing in Eastbourne Avenue, Corby. Image: National World
The scene of the stabbing in Eastbourne Avenue, Corby. Image: National World

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm following a stabbing in Corby.

Police have tonight confirmed that they arrested a 25-year-old local woman following the incident at 11pm on Monday (November 20).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The single victim of the attack at a home in Eastbourne Avenue on the Beanfield Estate was taken to hospital with several stab wounds.

Most Popular

This evening (Wednesday, November 22) officers said the suspect has been released on police bail as their enquiry continues.

Officers yesterday appealed for help from the public to find two people seen running away from the scene.

They also increased patrols in the area to reassure members of the public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information, including relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

You should quote incident number 23000718812 when getting in touch to ensure any information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.