Corby man 'stabbed on his doorstep' in late-night attack
A man was stabbed after opening his front door late last night (Monday, November 20)
Detectives have appealed for witnesses following the incident at about 11pm.
The man, in his 50s, suffered stab wounds following the serious assault in Eastbourne Avenue, and was taken to hospital in a non-life-threatening condition.
Two local sources said that the man had opened the door and been stabbed by a man in a balaclava.
Two people were seen leaving the area around the time of the incident, and officers have now appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious, or who has information about the assault, to get in touch.
Increased police patrols will be taking place in the area and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to officers who will be happy to help.
Anyone with information, including relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
You should quote incident number 23000718812 when getting in touch to ensure any information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.