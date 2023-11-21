News you can trust since 1897
Corby man 'stabbed on his doorstep' in late-night attack

He’s being treated in hospital
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 21st Nov 2023, 13:54 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 14:12 GMT
A man was stabbed after opening his front door late last night (Monday, November 20)

Detectives have appealed for witnesses following the incident at about 11pm.

The man, in his 50s, suffered stab wounds following the serious assault in Eastbourne Avenue, and was taken to hospital in a non-life-threatening condition.

Officers on the scene of the stabbing in Eastbourne Avenue, Corby. Image: National WorldOfficers on the scene of the stabbing in Eastbourne Avenue, Corby. Image: National World
Two local sources said that the man had opened the door and been stabbed by a man in a balaclava.

Two people were seen leaving the area around the time of the incident, and officers have now appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious, or who has information about the assault, to get in touch.

Increased police patrols will be taking place in the area and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to officers who will be happy to help.

Anyone with information, including relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

You should quote incident number 23000718812 when getting in touch to ensure any information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.