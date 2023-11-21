News you can trust since 1897
Forensics officers on scene of serious incident in Corby

A man is believe to have been seriously injured
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 21st Nov 2023, 11:47 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 14:13 GMT
Detectives are on the scene of a serious incident in Corby.

Officers are at Eastbourne Avenue on the Beanfield estate this morning after a man was reportedly seriously injured on his doorstep late last night (Monday, November 20).

The home is taped off and a scene guard is in place while officers continue to carry out investigations.

The scene remains taped-off this morning. Image: National WorldThe scene remains taped-off this morning. Image: National World
Police are yet to comment on the nature of the incident and neighbours remained in the dark today.

One local said she hadn’t heard anything untoward and didn’t realise there was a problem until she woke up this morning. She said that there had never previously been any trouble in the quiet street.

More follows.