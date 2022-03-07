Wollaston's gold medal-winning swimming hero lends voice to Alexa for International Women’s Day

Wollaston's two-time Paralympic swimming champion, Maisie Summers-Newton, has been chosen as one of the female voices for Alexa to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The theme for International Women’s Day (IWD) this year is #BreakTheBias and a group of inspiring women have been chosen to lend their voices to Amazon's voice-based digital assistant to offer advice.

During the week of IWD, March 7 to 13, Maisie's voice will join Katie Piper, Jade Jones, Charlie Martin, Sophie Tea, Ravneet Gill, and Roxie Nafousi to hear their words of wisdom in partnership with the Prince’s Trust’s ‘Change a Girls Life’ campaign.

Maisie Summers-Newton

Maisie Summers-Newton said: “As an advocate for those with disabilities, it encourages me to know that I can now inspire the women around me regardless of their conditions. The support of Prince’s Trust can play such an important role in helping to facilitate change and provide opportunities.”

As well as hearing Maisie, Amazon Echo and Fire TV customers can say “Alexa, who inspires you?” to hear the voices of empowering women including:

Katie Piper OBE – best-selling international author, inspirational speaker, broadcaster and charity founder

Jade Jones – Great Britain’s first ever Olympic gold medal Olympic Taekwondo athlete and women in sport advocate

Charlie Martin – a professional racing driver who advocates for diversity and inclusion in motorsport and aims to be the first transgender driver at the 24hrs of Le Mans

Sophie Tea – a game-changing viral artist who strives for inclusivity - both in her artwork itself and those buying her art

Ravneet Gill – pastry chef and author who campaigns for healthier, happier and more inclusive kitchen workplaces

Roxie Nafousi – self-development coach and author of MANFIEST

Sasha Pallari – make-up artist and model whose campaign #filterdrop prompted the Advertising Standards Authority to ban the use of social media filters used in beauty advertising

Natalie Alexis Lee – body positivity advocate and author of Feeling Myself

Amazon is also supporting International Women’s Day with videos and spotlights, which celebrate women and their role in culture, business, and society, as well as addressing a number of vital topics in the subject of empowering women.

Emma Gilmartin, head of Fire TV & Fire Tablet Europe, said: “We’re supporting the Prince’s Trust campaign to empower young women to have bright futures. We’re proud to elevate advice from inspiring women via Alexa and we hope that their words resonate with and inspire others.”

Amazon’s collaboration with the Prince’s Trust includes several fundraising programmes designed to support the campaign, including donations each time certain Amazon products are bought.