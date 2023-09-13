Wizard of Oz cast excited for Kettering Christmas panto at Lighthouse Theatre - oh yes they are!

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kettering’s Lighthouse Theatre will be transformed into Kansas this Christmas with children and adults being taken on a panto adventure down the yellow-brick road.

Actors met with members of the public at a special event on Saturday, September 9, to launch the Wizard of Oz with a workshop and story time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The panto, brought to the town by KD Theatre Productions, has replaced the original offering after the near-closure of the auditorium housed in the Kettering Leisure Village complex.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cast of The Wizard of Oz who will be appearing at The Lighthouse Theatre

Now the revitalised venue hopes to pack-in theatregoers with some Christmas panto magic, with the all-singing and dancing spectacular complete with four Totos.

Lighthouse Theatre manager Ashleigh Hammond said: “We are immensely grateful for the support from the public and the council.

"People are buying tickets at the same rate as last year. I would urge people to buy as soon as possible, especially for Christmas Eve – they sell very quickly as it’s such a special day for families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dorothy, played by Maisie Asbury, will join Mikey Wooster as Tin Man, Sam Wright as Lion and Oliver Broad as Scarecrow.

Maisie Asbury will be playing Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz who will be appearing at The Lighthouse Theatre

RuPaul’s UK Drag Race contestant Copper Topp will play powerful sorceress Glinda and will do battle with Aimee Hislop as The Wicked Witch of the West.

Auditions are being held to fill the four-legged roles of Toto and local children will be chosen to tread the boards during the 30-show run.

Lighthouse debutante Maisie said: “I’m really looking forward to working with the children and the animals. I’m very excited.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mikey returns to the Lighthouse after appearing in a previous production.

Sam Wright as the Lion in The Wizard of Oz will be appearing at The Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering

He said: “I love panto. It’s quite often children’s first experience of theatre and it’s magical.”

Based on the characters in the much-loved book-turned film, The Wizard of Oz will not feature any songs from the movie and instead musical interludes will be well-known pop songs.

Ms Hammond added: “It really is a positive thing for us. We are really excited what the future holds for The Lighthouse. The level of talent and professionalism within this year’s pantomime cast and production company shone through and it was a perfect taster to what we have in store this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The launch day wouldn't have been possible without our lead sponsor Wilson Browne Solicitors, radio partner Shire Sounds, SS Occasions and Big Hire UK as well as our wonderful staff and volunteers.

Mikey Wooster is the Tin Man in The Wizard of Oz at The Lighthouse Theatre

“It was fantastic to see the community come together to celebrate the theatre and our up-coming pantomime, and we can't wait to welcome everyone back to The Lighthouse and continue to share the magic of theatre and live entertainment.

"We have a huge variety of shows on-sale for this year and beyond, with further exciting productions in the works. So please check out our website and support the Lighthouse Theatre.”

The Wizard of Oz runs from Friday, December 15, to Sunday, December 31. Call the box office on 01536 414141 or book online at https://lighthousetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/.