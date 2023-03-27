News you can trust since 1897
Witness 'shocked' after police car crash on Kettering street

The collision took place in Kettering’s Naseby Road

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:08 BST- 1 min read

A witness who saw the aftermath of a crash involving a police car in Kettering has said they were ‘shocked’ by the incident.

The collision in Naseby Road took place at around 3.20pm on Friday, March 24, between a police Skoda Octavia and a Nissan Qashqai.

A road closure was put in place to allow for recovery of the two vehicles.

The crash on Naseby Road Kettering
The crash on Naseby Road Kettering
The crash on Naseby Road Kettering
The resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “I had only been in the house five to 10 minutes from school run and there were lots and lots of sirens. When I first saw it I just thought the police van had gone into the fence.

"I didn’t see it happen but came out my house about a minute or so after it happened. Everyone was out of the cars by then. I’m just so shocked that everyone got out and walked away."

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This happened at about 3.20pm at the Athelstan Road/Naseby Road junction when a Skoda Octavia and a black Nissan Qashqai were involved in an RTC.

The damaged police car in Naseby Road, Kettering
The damaged police car in Naseby Road, Kettering
The damaged police car in Naseby Road, Kettering

“Three people were taken to KGH but their injuries were thankfully not life-threatening or life-changing.

“Anyone who witnessed it should call us on 101 quoting incident number 23000179741.”

The black Nissan Qashqai in Naseby Road
The black Nissan Qashqai in Naseby Road
The black Nissan Qashqai in Naseby Road
