Witness 'shocked' after police car crash on Kettering street
The collision took place in Kettering’s Naseby Road
A witness who saw the aftermath of a crash involving a police car in Kettering has said they were ‘shocked’ by the incident.
The collision in Naseby Road took place at around 3.20pm on Friday, March 24, between a police Skoda Octavia and a Nissan Qashqai.
A road closure was put in place to allow for recovery of the two vehicles.
The resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “I had only been in the house five to 10 minutes from school run and there were lots and lots of sirens. When I first saw it I just thought the police van had gone into the fence.
"I didn’t see it happen but came out my house about a minute or so after it happened. Everyone was out of the cars by then. I’m just so shocked that everyone got out and walked away."
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This happened at about 3.20pm at the Athelstan Road/Naseby Road junction when a Skoda Octavia and a black Nissan Qashqai were involved in an RTC.
“Three people were taken to KGH but their injuries were thankfully not life-threatening or life-changing.
“Anyone who witnessed it should call us on 101 quoting incident number 23000179741.”