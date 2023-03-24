Person taken to hospital after Kettering crash
Emergency services were called to the scene this afternoon
By Sam Wildman
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:40 GMT- 1 min read
A person has been taken to hospital after a crash in Kettering this afternoon (March 24).
Emergency services were called to Naseby Road, near the junction with Athelstan Road, after the incident involving two vehicles just before 3.30pm.
The road was blocked off while police and paramedics attended the incident.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said at least one person was taken to hospital but that their injuries are believed to be minor.