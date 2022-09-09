Witness history - where to see the official proclamation of King Charles III

Members of the public will be able to witness history this weekend as a Royal proclamation announcing the new Sovereign is declared across the nation.

Charles will officially be proclaimed King on Saturday at St James's Palace in London, in front of a ceremonial body known as the Accession Council.

Then the first public proclamation will be read from the Friary Court balcony by the Garter King of Arms at St James’s Palace in the presence of the Earl Marshal and two of the sovereign’s Serjeants-at-Arms, on Saturday.

King Charles III and will be officially proclaimed King this weekend Photo by Yui Mok/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Proclamation will then be read at the Royal Exchange in the City of London and read out publicly in other cities including Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

Proclamations can then take place in other cities and county towns, after which local councils will announce the new King.

Kettering – The official proclamation of the new Sovereign, King Charles III, will be read out by the Mayor of Kettering, Cllr Keli Watts on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

The event will begin at 2.30pm in the town’s Market Place and all members of the public are welcome to attend.

Prince Charles reads the Queen's speech in the House of Lords Chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 10, 2022

After the reading of the official proclamation, the Mayor, councillors and civic dignitaries will process to the Manor House Gardens for the laying of wreaths.

Corby – The proclamation will be read by the town crier of Corby Cllr Anthony Dady on Sunday, September 11 at 2.40pm.

People should gather at the Steelman statue at 2.30pm in James Ashworth Square. At 2.45pm the Deputy Mayor of Corby will lay a wreath on behalf of the people of Corby.

Thrapston – The proclamation will be read by the Mayor of Thrapston on Sunday, September 11 at 6pm.

King Charles III with The Queen

Oundle – The Proclamation of Accession will be read on Sunday, September 11 at 2.30pm in St Peter's Churchyard.

Raunds – Deputy Mayor, Cllr Lee Wilkes will read the proclamation at 5pm on Sunday, September 11.

Rothwell – As a proud 'Proclamation' town, Rothwell Town Council have decided that the Principal Proclamation of Accession will be read.

Attendees are invited to meet in the Market Square from 2pm, to then walk via Church Walk to Holy Trinity Church where town bailiff Frank York will read the Proclamation in front of the church at 2.30pm in keeping with Rowell Fair tradition.

Irthlingborough – A proclamation will take place on Parsons Green at 2.30pm on Sunday, September 11.

Rushden – The Mayor of Rushden will read the proclamation at 4.30pm at the war memorial in Skinner’s Hill/Church Street, on Sunday, September 11.

Higham Ferrers – The Mayor of Higham will read the proclamation at 4pm in the Market Square on Sunday, September 11.

From today, Friday 9 September, books of condolence will be opened in North Northamptonshire Council’s main office buildings to mark the sad news. These will be available for everyone to pay their respects.

Books of condolence will be located at the following locations:

Corby: Main Reception, The Cube, Corby, NN17 1QG

Kettering: Council Chamber, Bowling Green Road, Kettering, NN15 7QX

Thrapston: Main Reception, Cedar Drive, Thrapston, NN14 4LZ

Wellingborough: Main Reception, Swanspool House, Doddington Road, Wellingborough, NN8 1BP

Kettering’s Council Chamber will be accessible from Bowling Green Road.

Opening times:

Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 6pm

Saturday, 9am to 5pm

Sunday, 9am to 5pm

The books of condolence will be closed on the day after the Queen's funeral. Once closed, the books of condolence will form part of North Northamptonshire Council's archive so that future generations are able to easily gain access to them and find out the way in which this important national event was marked.

People can lay floral tributes if they wish to do so. Some town and parish councils will wish to designate a space for floral tributes in their areas.

In Corby floral tributes can be placed on the Corby Cube’s lawned area on the lower level flower terrace closest to the bus shelter at George Street.

Flowers in Kettering may be laid on the grass in front of the council building next to the flagpole in Bowling Green Road.

In Thrapston floral tributes are to be laid by the flagpole at East Northants House, Cedar Drive.