Picture tribute - looking back at Queen Elizabeth II's visits to North Northamptonshire
During her 70-year reign she made regular visits to the county
We pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch, looking back at her many visits to the county.
As the country enters a period of mourning we reflect on Her Majesty’s memorable moments spent in the county.
Her visits brought joy and comfort to those lucky enough to meet her over the past seventy years.
From Corby to Kettering, Wellingborough to Higham Ferrers and villages in between, Queen Elizabeth II was cheered by crowds wherever she went.
