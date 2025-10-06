Wingstop ‘excited’ to open its doors at Rushden Lakes today

By William Carter
Published 6th Oct 2025, 15:52 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 15:53 BST
After weeks of renovations, Wingstop has opened its doors in Rushden Lakes, bringing another food spot to the shopping centre’s West Terrace.

The first 100 people through the door of the unit previously taken up by Hopmaster at Rushden Lakes received free chicken wings when it opened at 11am.

The restaurant includes space for up to 74 people at one time to try the the full menu of wings, tenders, burgers and churros, as well as soft drinks and milkshakes.

Wingstop is located between TGI Friday's and Zizzi in the West Terrace

Chris Sherriff, CEO at Wingstop UK, said: "We’re excited to finally open our first restaurant in Northamptonshire with today’s launch at Rushden Lakes. The lakeside setting and mix of shopping, leisure and dining make it a great spot to introduce our incredible flavours, from Lemon Pepper to Mango Habanero. Thank you to the crew who have worked incredibly hard to bring this opening to life. The buzz on social has shown us there's demand, now it's over to the fans to decide their favourite flavour!"

The opening is part of the brand’s intended growth in the UK, as Wingstop currently operates 76 sites across the UK and employs over 3,000 people, with plans grow to as many as 200 sites within the next five years.

