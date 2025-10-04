Wingstop will officially open its doors to the public on October 6 after moving into the unit between TGI Friday’s and Zizzi in the complex’ West Terrace.

The brand, which originated in Garland, Texas in 1994 has become a huge name in the United States, and in recent years has made its way over to the UK.

Wingstop’s first store in the UK opened in October 2018 in Shaftesbury Avenue, London, and since then has expanded to 59 locations across the country.

Those who attended the launch on October 2 were treated to sample dishes of each of the brand’s ten flavours, ranging from the mild, but tangy Hawaiian sauce, through to the evenly-balanced Louisiana Rub, up to its hottest, Atomic sauce, as well as tasting its fries and churros.

The menu, not surprisingly, includes wings (boneless and bone-in) which can be had plain or with one of the aforementioned flavours, as well as loaded fries, the ‘Big Flavour Burger’, chicken tenders, milkshakes, soft drinks, and churros.

Inside the new spot at Rushden Lakes, which was previously occupied by Hopmaster, seating area is generous with space for dozens of eat-in diners, with a small portion of the outside also with seating. The counter is directly as customers walk in, with toilets towards the back of the restaurant.

The restaurant will be open from 11am until 11pm everyday aside from Friday and Saturday, which will be open one hour later until midnight.

