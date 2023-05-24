After months of anticipation, Wicksteed Park is set to officially unveil its major ride at the Kettering leisure park.

The 25-metre-tall Ferris wheel attraction will welcome riders into its 18 gondolas this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Able to accommodate up to 72 passengers, the ‘Garden Wheel’ towers over the playground at the top end of the park.

The Garden Wheel pictured by Paul Smitherman/Drone With A View

Offering ‘stunning’ views across the park, visitors can use their ride wristband or pay for a £3 single ride ticket.

Sam Towers, Wicksteed Park operations manager, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be able to officially launch the new Garden Wheel ride and for it to welcome its first passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will provide an entirely new dimension to the visitor experience and offer an incredible bird’s eye view of the park.

“Since its launch back in 1921, Wicksteed Park has been at the forefront of providing people of all ages and backgrounds with a great day out. The Garden Wheel is a fantastic addition and we’re sure it will become a firm favourite with visitors.

Wicksteed Park's latest attraction a Ferris wheel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening at midday on Saturday, May 27, the new ride will also become part of Wicksteed’s wider events offering throughout the year.

It is hoped the Ferris wheel will provide an ‘iconic viewpoint’ to enjoy everything from fireworks displays to Christmas activities and create a ‘unique experience’ for wedding couples and their reception guests.

The Garden Wheel is the latest investment following the launch of the Galaxy Invaders in 2021.