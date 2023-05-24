News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam

Wicksteed Park's latest Ferris wheel attraction opening date revealed

The attraction will tower over the playground
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 24th May 2023, 12:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:23 BST

After months of anticipation, Wicksteed Park is set to officially unveil its major ride at the Kettering leisure park.

The 25-metre-tall Ferris wheel attraction will welcome riders into its 18 gondolas this weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Able to accommodate up to 72 passengers, the ‘Garden Wheel’ towers over the playground at the top end of the park.

The Garden Wheel pictured by Paul Smitherman/Drone With A ViewThe Garden Wheel pictured by Paul Smitherman/Drone With A View
The Garden Wheel pictured by Paul Smitherman/Drone With A View
Most Popular

Offering ‘stunning’ views across the park, visitors can use their ride wristband or pay for a £3 single ride ticket.

Sam Towers, Wicksteed Park operations manager, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be able to officially launch the new Garden Wheel ride and for it to welcome its first passengers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It will provide an entirely new dimension to the visitor experience and offer an incredible bird’s eye view of the park.

“Since its launch back in 1921, Wicksteed Park has been at the forefront of providing people of all ages and backgrounds with a great day out. The Garden Wheel is a fantastic addition and we’re sure it will become a firm favourite with visitors.

Wicksteed Park's latest attraction a Ferris wheelWicksteed Park's latest attraction a Ferris wheel
Wicksteed Park's latest attraction a Ferris wheel
Read More
First look at new Wicksteed Park Ferris wheel ride as it takes shape
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Opening at midday on Saturday, May 27, the new ride will also become part of Wicksteed’s wider events offering throughout the year.

It is hoped the Ferris wheel will provide an ‘iconic viewpoint’ to enjoy everything from fireworks displays to Christmas activities and create a ‘unique experience’ for wedding couples and their reception guests.

The Garden Wheel is the latest investment following the launch of the Galaxy Invaders in 2021.

Entry to the park is free but parking fees apply. Day wrist bands are available at £22 for unlimited access to all rides and attractions (except Wicky’s Play Factory).

Related topics:Wicksteed ParkKettering