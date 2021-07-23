Visitors to Wicksteed Park will be able to enjoy an exciting, adrenalin pumping new ride from Saturday July 24, when Galaxy Invaders lands.

The first new ride in the park since Sway RIder was introduced in 2017, the ride is an addition to the Thrill Zone close to the Dinosuar Valley rollercoaster.

The spinning high-speed two-minute ride, for people over 1.1m, can be enjoyed as part of the wristband entitlement or with tickets.

Anyone over 1.1m can go on the ride

To mark the arrival of the out of this world attraction, four lucky reviewers had a sneak preview giving it a ten out of ten rating.

Eddie, Raphael and Patrick Finnemore with dad Sherman were eager to experience the new Galaxy Invaders ride where two riders sit in the same hanging seat with a capacity for 16 fun-seekers at a time.

Patrick, six, said: "It was amazing. I love rollercoasters and this was as good as a rollercoaster. I could go on it four times in a row and I liked the bit when it bounced up and down the most.

Older brothers Eddie, ten, and eight-year-old Raphael agreed unanimously given it ten out of ten.

Galaxy Invaders is in the Thrill Zone

Eddie said: "It was very, very fun. I would go on it again."

Raphael added: "I thought it was amazing - one of a kind. It definitely brought a smile to my face and it felt very safe. I would say it's properly better than a rollercoaster."

Dad Sherman, 42, said: "The kids had a whale of a time but for me it would be a better one to watch but I really enjoyed it."

The park hopes it will become a firm favourite with visitors, alongside the likes of Rocky River Falls, Paratrooper, Dodgems and the rollercoaster, which has been refurbished and renamed Dinosaur Valley.

Rachel James, Wicksteed Park’s head of sales and marketing and Lee Scragg, managing director.

Rachel James, Wicksteed Park’s Head of Sales and Marketing, said: “Galaxy Invaders is a fantastic addition to the Thrill Zone and we can’t wait for people to come and have a go on it. We have been determined to enhance and improve the attractions at the park and the new ride makes our ride wristbands even better value than they already were.

”It is nice to have something new and it is a good addition and something we have been calling out for."

In a new initiative for the park people will be able to hire Galaxy Invaders and other individual rides for parties.

Galaxy Invaders opens tomorrow - for more information click here.