Wicksteed Park ice cream goes red, white and blue for Jubilee

When it comes to celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Kettering’s Wicksteed Park has got it licked.

As part of festivities to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne, visitors to the park will be able to tuck into brand new patriotic red, white and blue ice cream.

The limited-edition treat has been developed in conjunction with Northampton ice cream firm Gallones and will go on sale for the Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

l-r Wicky Bear and Mabel the Meerkat with the red, white and blue creation

Available at the park’s ice cream parlour, the chilly treat will be two-tone vanilla (white) and strawberry (red) with a blue raspberry ripple running through it, matching the colours of the Union Jack flag.

Rachel James, Wicksteed Park’s head of sales and marketing, said: “The Queen has become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee and we wanted to do something to help people mark her 70 years of service in a fun way.

“Ice cream is a great addition to any celebration and what better way to mark the occasion than tucking into something that is both delicious and patriotic at the same time?

“The ice cream will go on sale during the half-term holiday but it is a limited edition, so don’t miss out.”

Wicky Bear tucks into the ice-cream

The popular park, will be open throughout the half-term and is planning events throughout the week to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

They include the Big Picnic from noon to 5pm on June 5, where there will be music and poetry performances.