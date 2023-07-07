News you can trust since 1897
Wicksteed Park discounted wristbands and teddy bear's picnic to launch theme park's Wicky Bear toy

Wicky Bear will launch the new toy with a family picnic
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 7th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Wicky Bear will welcome guests to Kettering’s famous theme park next week to launch a plush version of the bow-tie, flat cap and dungaree-wearing ursine superstar.

Families have been invited to bring their favourite cuddly toys to the Barton Road park on Wednesday, July 12 for a special lunchtime picnic to celebrate the new Wicky Teddy.

Taking place from midday to 2pm guests can bring a blanket and picnic, where they will be treated to story time and meet and greet sessions with Wicky Bear.

Wicky Bear with Wicky Teddy at Wicksteed Park, KetteringWicky Bear with Wicky Teddy at Wicksteed Park, Kettering
Wicky Bear with Wicky Teddy at Wicksteed Park, Kettering
A spokesman for Wicksteed Park said: “The event marks the official launch of the Wicky Bear Teddy and visitors can also take advantage of Wicksteed Park’s special offer day with discounted wristbands for £14.50 – normally £22 – giving unlimited access to all rides and attractions except for Wicky’s Play Factory.”

As well as the picnic party, there will be a craft stall and ice cream cart.

READ MORE: Wicksteed Park Ferris wheel finally opens to Kettering visitors

