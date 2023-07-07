Wicksteed Park discounted wristbands and teddy bear's picnic to launch theme park's Wicky Bear toy

Wicky Bear will welcome guests to Kettering’s famous theme park next week to launch a plush version of the bow-tie, flat cap and dungaree-wearing ursine superstar.

Families have been invited to bring their favourite cuddly toys to the Barton Road park on Wednesday, July 12 for a special lunchtime picnic to celebrate the new Wicky Teddy.

Taking place from midday to 2pm guests can bring a blanket and picnic, where they will be treated to story time and meet and greet sessions with Wicky Bear.

Wicky Bear with Wicky Teddy at Wicksteed Park, Kettering

A spokesman for Wicksteed Park said: “The event marks the official launch of the Wicky Bear Teddy and visitors can also take advantage of Wicksteed Park’s special offer day with discounted wristbands for £14.50 – normally £22 – giving unlimited access to all rides and attractions except for Wicky’s Play Factory.”