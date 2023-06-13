James Acaster to play three nights at Kettering's Wicksteed Park - and here's how to get tickets

Kettering comedian James Acaster will make his long-awaited return to his hometown for a gig at his old stomping ground Wicksteed Park.

The 38-year-old worked at Wicksteed Park as a youth and described Wicksteed as ‘his happy place’ when he recreated it in meringue as part of the Celebrity Great British Bake Off in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Acaster will play three nights of his Hecklers Welcome (NO INTERVAL) UK Tour at the park on Wednesday, November 29, Thursday, November 30 and Friday, December 1.

Kettering, James Acaster at Wicksteed Park with Wicky Bear

The dates will give Kettering audiences the chance to see the comedian after the four sold-out nights he had been due to perform in August at the Lighthouse Theatre were cancelled following the the announcement of the planned closure of the Kettering Conference Centre next month.

Carly Redington, Wicksteed Park head of sales and marketing, said: “We are so excited to be welcoming James back to Wicksteed Park for these three live shows later in the year.

“He is a huge talent and I know how disappointed everyone was, including James himself, when the original August performances were cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For him to be playing three shows here at the park is fantastic news and we’re anticipating sell-out audiences every night."

Anyone who booked tickets for the Lighthouse Theatre performances have already been given priority for the rescheduled shows at the Wicksteed Park Pavilion.

Bookings for the remaining tickets are due to go on general sale from 10am on Friday, June 16.