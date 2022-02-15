Wicksteed musical scooting session boosts Kettering park's active travel plan

Musical scooting sessions held at Wicksteed Park have seen families twirling, riding, performing and laughing, as part of the venue’s commitment to promoting active, safe and green travel.

The free sessions, held at the Kettering park at the weekend, were organised by social enterprise Brightwayz with youngsters and their parents learning the ins and outs of safe, fun scooting.

While families enjoyed scooting to a soundtrack, cyclists were invited to bring their bikes into the park’s Learning Space for a service, and minor repairs.

Scooter riders enjoyed the Wicksteed Park facilities

Alison Holland, founder of active travel social enterprise Brightwayz, said: “While children took to their scooters, our Brightwayz cycle mechanic was kept busy all afternoon servicing and making sure bikes were safe to use.

“Wicksteed Park is a fantastic venue and the perfect place to host active travel activities such as these scooting and cycle repair sessions.

"Behind-the-scenes we have been working closely with Wicksteed Park for some time now on a project to promote and enable safe, active, sustainable travel options for the park’s visitors, staff and volunteers. This is about giving people travel choices and we hope to have inspired more people to both scoot and cycle.”

The scooting and cycle sessions were organised by Brightwayz and formed part of Wicksteed Park’s active travel project which is funded by the Northamptonshire Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

Scooter riders took to the area next to the pavilion

Brightwayz is a social enterprise committed to promoting safe, active, sustainable travel for everyday journeys. Active travel is all about encouraging people to walk, cycle or travel in other active ways to school, work, or other local destinations. Sustainable travel also includes using public and shared transport for longer journeys.

The social enterprise was launched in 2004 after founder Alison Holland set up a ‘walking bus’ scheme at her son’s school and realised there was a need for information and resources to support walk to school schemes. From its Kettering base Brightwayz works with schools, businesses, councils, and organisations across the country.

Tracey Clarke, Wicksteed Park’s community and heritage Manager, said: “We are committed to supporting and working with the community and to promoting our visitors with travel options that are both safe and good for the environment.”

Brightwayz provides information and resources such as signage and incentives to support workplace and community active travel campaigns for adults.

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold added: “Scooters are rapidly growing in popularity so it is hugely important that we find ways to educate people and young children on how they can use them safely.