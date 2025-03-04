Wicksteed boss running first Kettering half marathon and fundraising to secure park's future

Wicksteed Park’s managing director will be donning her running shoes to raise vital funds for the park by completing this weekend’s inaugural Kettering half marathon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly Richardson, along with Russell Shanley, a trustee with The Wicksteed Charitable Trust, that owns the park, have launched a JustGiving page for those who want to support them.

The Kettering Half Marathon starts and ends at Wicksteed Park on Sunday (March 9), going through the town centre, out to Boughton House and back through the countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wicksteed Park MD Kelly Richardson in training/Wicksteed Park

Kelly said: “The Wicksteed Charitable Trust needs your help to keep the park open, free and thriving.

“Russell and I are passionate about securing the future of the park, so we're running to raise vital funds and to spread the word.....please support us and the park by giving generously. And wish us luck.”

Event organisers Run Through, on behalf of Kettering Town Council, expect the event to start at 9am and finish at around midday. A 5k event will be taking place at the same time.

Wicksteed Park staff in training /Wicksteed Park

Wicksteed Park maintains free access to its green spaces at a cost of more than £1 million per year however its future as a free-to-access site is at risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wicksteed Charitable Trust launched the Love Wicksteed campaign in January to highlight the need to generate additional income in order for the park to be sustainable.

Wicksteed Park is the oldest theme park on the UK mainland is owned by The Wicksteed Charitable Trust and is run by a wholly-owned subsidiary company, Wicksteed Trading Limited.

The company exists solely to operate the park on a day-to-day basis and any profit it generates is Gift Aided in full to the charity to help it to achieve its charitable objectives.

To donate to the Love Wicksteed campaign click here to go to the Just Giving donation page ‘Kelly and Russell's run for Wicksteed Charitable Trust’.