Residents on route of new Kettering run get FREE entry to join more than 2,500 already signed up

People living along the route of the new Kettering half marathon are being offered free entry to the event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The race, which is being held during the morning on Sunday, March 9, will see local road closures to ensure the runners have space to run safely.

This means that access for some residents will be affected during the race, which is expected to see 2,500 runners take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Event organisers Run Through, on behalf of Kettering Town Council, has offered places to anyone directly affected – living in properties which are on the route itself, or enclosed within it such as Ise Lodge, Hanwood Park, Warkton.

Residents on route of new Kettering run to get FREE entry /National World

Rob Sullivan, Head of Operations at Run Through, said: “We are happy to offer all residents living on the race route a free entry to the race as a token of our appreciation of your understanding of the slight disruptions caused by this event. If you are interested in claiming your free entry, please email [email protected].”

The race starts at 9am and an expected finish time of 12.30pm, starting and ending at Wicksteed Park, going through the town centre, out to Boughton House and back through the countryside.

Taking part will be Cllr Craig Skinner, Mayor of Kettering, said: “The road closures have been designed to offer minimal disruption and will be managed by a traffic management company who will reopen roads as soon as possible and provide appropriate diversions during disrupted times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope people will come out and support the runners along the route. I will be running it myself and would certainly appreciate a cheer as I go along. It’s great to see so many people expected for this first big race in Kettering and so many people coming to enjoy running through our fantastic town.”

There are two routes - a half marathon and a 5k /National World

The race has been designed as a single lap course, so roads can be reopened as the last runners pass by. If any residents along the route will be expecting home carers to visit their household on the morning of Sunday, March 9 then they can get in contact with Run Through by emailing [email protected] so they are able to create access contingency plans.

8.30am - Road closures in place

9am - Half marathon race start

9.20am - 5k Race Start

9.45am - Eskdaill Street, Newland Street, Silver Street, Dalkeith Place, Horsemarket, Queen Street, Victoria Street reopen

10am - London Road, Bowling Green Road reopen

10.15am - Stamford Road reopens

11.30am - Grafton Road reopens

12 noon - Cranford Road reopens

12.15pm - Barton Road reopens

12.30pm - End of race

Find out more on the council’s website: https://www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/half-marathon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route of the 5k race: Leaves Wicksteed Park from the main gate, left into Barton Road – London Road – Bowling Green Road – Sheep Street – past the Market Place – Market Street – London Road – back to Wicksteed Park in Barton Road.

The half marathon: Leaves Wicksteed Park from the main gate, left into Barton Road – London Road – Bowling Green Road – Sheep Street – past the Market Place – High Street – Gold Street – Newland Street – Eskdaill Street – Montagu Street – Silver Street – Dalkeith Place – Horsemarket – Queen Street – Victoria Street – Montagu Street – Stamford Road – through Weekley – towards Geddington – turn right into Boughton House park – out into Grafton Road – right into Grafton Underwood – to Cranford – through Cranford to Barton Road, Hanwood Park – Barton Road – down past Barton Hall – back into Wicksteed Park.