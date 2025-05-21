Who's who on North Northamptonshire’s newly elected council as members gather for first full meeting

As the majority party, Reform UK’s 39 councillors will take control of the unitary authority with anointed leader Cllr Martin Griffiths (Reform UK/ Croyland and Swanspool) set to take over the leader role from outgoing incumbent Conservative Jason Smithers.

During the meeting, the North Northants Council’s (NNC) new leader, deputy leader and executive will be confirmed, alongside the chairman and vice-chairman for the coming year.

Membership of various NNC committees that councillors sit on, along with representatives for a number of boards and forums within the area, will also be approved during the meeting.

As well as Cllr Griffiths crowned as Reform UK’s NNC leader, opposition political groups will formally announce their proposed leaders.

Heading the 13-strong Conservative councillors will be Cllr Helen Harrison (Oundle).

Cllr Emily Fedorowycz (Kettering North) will head the eight Green Party members – all representing Kettering wards.

Leading Labour’s four councillors is Cllr Mark Pengelly (Lloyds and Corby Village) – comprising two from Wellingborough and two from Corby.

NNC’s only Independent and sole Liberal Democrat councillors have joined forces to create the Communities Alliance with Cllr Jim Hakewill (Rothwell and Mawsley) taking the lead.

Members of the public can attend the meeting in person at Corby Cube or watch the livestream on the council’s YouTube channel.

The annual council meeting will take place from 6pm on May 22 and will be livestreamed on the council’s YouTube channel.

Click here to watch https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcH_JAaHaMtgHDeMQEVXi2g/videos.

