Who's who on North Northamptonshire’s newly elected council as members gather for first full meeting

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 21st May 2025, 07:00 BST
North Northamptonshire’s newly elected 66 councillors will meet in a formal setting for the first time tomorrow (Thursday, May 22) at Corby Cube for its annual general meeting.

As the majority party, Reform UK’s 39 councillors will take control of the unitary authority with anointed leader Cllr Martin Griffiths (Reform UK/ Croyland and Swanspool) set to take over the leader role from outgoing incumbent Conservative Jason Smithers.

During the meeting, the North Northants Council’s (NNC) new leader, deputy leader and executive will be confirmed, alongside the chairman and vice-chairman for the coming year.

Membership of various NNC committees that councillors sit on, along with representatives for a number of boards and forums within the area, will also be approved during the meeting.

As well as Cllr Griffiths crowned as Reform UK’s NNC leader, opposition political groups will formally announce their proposed leaders.

Heading the 13-strong Conservative councillors will be Cllr Helen Harrison (Oundle).

Cllr Emily Fedorowycz (Kettering North) will head the eight Green Party members – all representing Kettering wards.

Leading Labour’s four councillors is Cllr Mark Pengelly (Lloyds and Corby Village) – comprising two from Wellingborough and two from Corby.

NNC’s only Independent and sole Liberal Democrat councillors have joined forces to create the Communities Alliance with Cllr Jim Hakewill (Rothwell and Mawsley) taking the lead.

Members of the public can attend the meeting in person at Corby Cube or watch the livestream on the council’s YouTube channel.

Two vacancies in the Higham Ferrers ward will be decided by a postponed election on June 12.

The annual council meeting will take place from 6pm on May 22 and will be livestreamed on the council’s YouTube channel.

Click here to watch https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcH_JAaHaMtgHDeMQEVXi2g/videos.

