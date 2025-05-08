New date confirmed for Higham Ferrers ward election after it was postponed due to candidate's death

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The election for the Higham Ferrers ward of North Northamptonshire has been rearranged to Thursday, June 12, 2025 following the death of a candidate.

It was announced last Wednesday - the day before the local elections - that the Higham Ferrers ward of North Northants Council would be rearranged following the death of candidate William John James Ratcliffe, also known as John Ratcliffe.

Details of the new election, which will start afresh, have now been confirmed and new poll cards will be sent out to all affected voters.

Here are some key deadlines for Higham Ferrers residents:

Higham Ferrers

If you’re not already registered to vote yet, the deadline to do so is midnight on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

If you’ve recently moved home or changed your name, you may need to update your details to ensure you can take part.

New postal vote applications need to be submitted by 5pm on Wednesday, May 28.

Existing postal voters in this area will receive a new postal vote.

Ballot papers for this election will be printed on ivory coloured paper to help voters make sure they are completing and returning the correct one.

New proxy vote applications need to be submitted by 5pm on Wednesday, June 4.

Anyone wishing to vote in person now needs to bring acceptable photographic ID, an Anonymous Electors Document or a Voter Authority Certificate.

If you don’t have an accepted form of ID, you can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate.

The deadline for this is also 5pm on Wednesday, June 4.

A list of accepted ID is available on the council website and applicants for Voter Authority Certificates must be registered to vote beforehand.

The three councillors previously elected to Higham Ferrers ward are now no longer members of the council – their term of office having expired on Monday, May 5.

The two new ward seats (following the boundary review) will remain vacant until the election takes place on Thursday, June 12.

Due to the vacancies in the Higham Ferrers ward, any resident with a query or complaint regarding services in the Higham Ferrers area should contact the

customer feedback team for now.

More information about the Higham Ferrers election is available on the council website and results of the election will be announced on Friday, June 13, 2025.