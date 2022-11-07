With the countdown to the festive season on, our annual toy and gift appeal is well under way.

Jeanette Walsh, aka ‘Mother Christmas’, has donned her famous red coat and readied her ‘sleigh’ to hand over your donations.

Now in its 20th year, the appeal will see donated toys and gifts distributed through the county’s social services teams to those in most need.

Donate to our annual gift appeal and help Mother Christmas support children across the county

Jeanette said: “Donations made in Corby will go to Corby, Kettering to Kettering, Northampton to Northampton and so on. I always say ‘local for local’.

“The kids didn't ask to be in the position they find themselves but donations can make a real difference.”

Brand new unwrapped gifts can be donated in-person at:

All aboard! Jeanette Walsh - Mother Christmas

Wellingborough Museum North Northants Council offices: - Corby, One Stop Shop on first floor at the Corby Cube - Kettering, reception of the council offices in Bowling Green Road - Thrapston, council offices in Cedar Drive reception - Wellingborough, Tithe Barn Office, Tithe Barn Road, reception. Nando's restaurants at George Street in Corby, Carina Road in Kettering, Rushden Lakes Shopping Centre and Wood Hill in Northampton town centre One Angel Square, Northampton

Gifts will be collected by Mother Christmas Jeanette and distributed to the social work teams looking after children across the county.

Jeanette added: "Let's give the children something to smile about and make it a really happy Christmas by sharing and showing we care for our youngest and most vulnerable county residents.”

