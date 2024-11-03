When to watch Kettering Town FC - ball 24 - in FA Cup second round draw

FA Cup/Kettering Town FC fans and players celebrate/National World

Kettering Town FC will find out their second round opponents in the FA Cup when the draw takes place tonight.

The draw of the Emirates FA Cup 2024-25 second round proper will be made today Sunday, November 3, live on the BBC's first round highlights show.

Poppies fans and players will be hoping for another day like yesterday’s match when Kettering Town FC beat local rivals Northampton Town FC 2-1.

Who will Kettering Town meet in the second round of the FA Cup?

Designated ball ‘24’, Kettering Town will be keeping a close eye on the draw which is scheduled to take place at around 7.45pm by Emile Heskey and Leon Osman.

Two more local derbies could be on the cards with Harborough Town FC – number 38 – and Peterborough United – number 40 – still in the tournament.

The second round proper ties are to be played between Friday, November 29 and Monday, December 2, 2024.

Ahead of the draw, you can see the ball numbers below. 1. Cheltenham Town 2. Doncaster Rovers 3. Morecambe 4.Leyton Orient 5. Exeter City 6. Wigan Athletic 7. Tamworth 8. Brackley Town 9. Mansfield Town 10. Wycombe Wanderers 11. Bradford City 12. Gainsborough Trinity 13. Burton Albion 14. Oldham Athletic 15. Bromley 16. Walsall 17. Wealdstone 18. Bristol Rovers 19. AFC Wimbledon 20. Solihull Moors 21. Stockport Count 22. Reading 23. Stevenage 24. Kettering Town 25. Accrington Stanley 26. Swindon Town 27. Salford City 28. Dagenham & Redbridge 29. Barnsley 30. Chesham United or Lincoln City 31. Chesterfield 32. Charlton Athletic 33. Notts County 34. Crawley Town 35. Harrogate Town 36. Cambridge United 37. Blackpool 38. Harborough Town 39. Birmingham City 40. Peterborough United