When and where to pay your respects as Rushden celebrates Remembrance Sunday

Rushden will mark the coming of Remembrance Sunday on November 12 with a service and parade to allow people of the town to pay their respects to those who fought and died in conflicts around the world.

The town council is supported by the Royal British Legion, and its Rushden branch is inviting members of the public to the annual Remembrance Day service that will take place at Rushden War Memorial.

A spokesman from Rushden Town Council said: “As we near the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, we will remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

"We will forever honour their courage and the service they provided to our country.”

People are invited to congregate at Rushden Hall in Hall Park from 10am on Sunday and join a parade to the War Memorial at 10.35am. The remembrance service and wreath laying commences at 10.50am with a church service at St Mary’s Church taking place at 11.15am.

The town council also thanked the Yarn Bombers of Rushden for their ‘exceptional and creative contributions’ as postbox toppers and other knitted decorations have been spread around Rushden in celebration of the day.

Remembrance Sunday gives people the annual opportunity to remember and acknowledge the sacrifice many made during the First World War, Second World War and subsequent global conflicts.