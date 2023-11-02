Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Towns across the north of the county are marking Remembrance Sunday with memorial services to honour those who fell in battle.

Remembrance is a time to pay respects to those who lost their lives in the two world wars and subsequent conflicts, and November 12 will see the likes of Kettering, Wellingborough, Corby, Rushden and the surrounding area pay tribute.

Here’s where services are happening in north Northamptonshire:

Remembrance Sunday falls on November 12

Rushden - St Mary’s Church will host a service at 10.50am at the war memorial on Sunday, November 12, and its civic service will begin in the church at 11.30am.

Wellingborough - At Broad Green War Memorial on November 12, a service will take place at 11am courtesy of the town council in conjunction with the Wellingborough branch of the Royal British Legion.

Corby - From 10.30am on November 12, a parade will take place from St Mark's Road, along Weldon Road towards the War Memorial. The service will begin at 11am with wreath laying at the Corby High Street War Memorial, followed by tea and coffee served at St John's Church.

The High Street, Weldon Road, and St Mark's Road will be closed for the duration.

Rushden War memorial will see locals pay their respects to those who died in conflicts around the world

Higham Ferrers - Higham Ferrers will honour the day from 10.50am with a service at the war memorial in Market Square.

Desborough - Those in Desborough will have the chance to pay their respects as a parade along Station Road will take place from 9.45am down High Street to St Giles’ Church, where a service will be held at 10am. An hour later will see the Last Post followed by wreath laying until midday.

Station Road, High Street, and Lower Street will be closed for the service.

Kettering - At 2pm the parade will assemble on the Market Place, and 15 minutes later will proceed along Sheep Street to the War Memorial. At 2.30pm, a remembrance service and wreath laying will take place.

Corby people pay their respects at the war memorial

Market Street, Sheep Street junction, Bowling Green Road, and Northampton Road will see closures during the day.

Oundle - A parade and wreath laying will take place from 2.10pm, and at 2.50pm a service will follow at St Peter’s Church. From 4pm, refreshments will be available in the Great Hall.

Market Place, West Street and New Street will be closed while the service is happening.

Raunds - At 3pm a parade, service and refreshments will take place at the Raunds war memorial at St Peter’s Church.

Brooks Street, High Street, The Square and West Street will be closed from 2pm until 4.30pm.

Stanwick - People will assemble in the High Street outside Stanwick Post Office and Village Hall from 10.30am, with the Royal British Legion leading the parade to the War Memorial at 10.45am for a service and wreath laying in St Laurence’s Church Yard.

Wollaston - At 10.40am a parade from Doc Martens will begin along the High Street, down Cobbs Lane into the cemetery for a remembrance service at the war memorial from 10.45am.

The wreath laying followed by refreshments in the churchyard will begin at 11am.

People should expect the High Street and Cobbs Lane to be closed for the service.

Rothwell - A parade from Market Square will take place at 10am, and 15 minutes later will be followed by a service at Holy Trinity.

At 11am, the wreath laying will be held at the war memorial.

Irthlingborough – On Saturday, November 11, a ‘festival of remembrance’ will be held at St Peter’s Church, featuring music from Thrapston Town Band and light refreshments from 4pm until 6pm.

On Sunday, November 12, Parsons Green will host a service at 10am (if it’s raining the service will be held at St Peter’s Church), followed by a parade to the war memorial at 10.40am and the parade back at 11.30am.

Burton Latimer – A remembrance service will be held at St Mary’s Church at 10am, and will be followed by a parade to the war memorial, where a two minute silence and the laying of wreaths will take place.