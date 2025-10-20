A feast of events is being planned to celebrate Christmas in Kettering this festive season.

The Christmas Lights Switch On event will kick off the run-up to the big day, followed by a Christmas market, Santa’s grotto, Christmas tree festival and town carol service.

Events are being organised by Kettering Town Council to bring people together at Christmas and support the town centre.

Cllr Dez Dell, chairman of the markets and events committee, said: “Christmas is such a special time of the year for the community and it’s a big focus of the town council to put on lots of events to bring people together for some Christmas cheer.

"I'm so excited to see everything the town council has planned and I hope as many people as possible will come and support the events, get involved, and enjoy the festive season.”

A Kettering community stalwart will join the Mayor of Kettering at the switch on – residents have been nominating their local champion in the ‘Hunt for a Hero’ competition.

The event will feature live music, a choir, a performance by the winner of The Seb Factor competition, a lantern parade from Youth Works, plus DJ Bill Burton.

As well as street food, there will be mobile bars and artisan craft stalls.

Roaming street entertainment will be on offer as well as a light-up table football tournament, traditional brass music from Kettering Town Silver Band and the Lions’ light-up selfie sleigh.

The switch on is planned for Thursday, November 27, with the event starting at 4pm in the town’s Market Square and along Sheep Street. The surrounding roads will be closed from midday on the day to prepare for the event.

A giant 30ft tree from local supplier Welford Christmas Tree farm will be installed in the Market Place, while the Christmas lights will be going up across the town centre over the next few days.

On Saturday, December 6, a Christmas Market will be held in the Market Place featuring a mix of street food and drink, local produce, artisan gifts as well as live music and entertainment and appearances from Santa.

Children can also have the chance to Meet Santa at the Elf Station, Newlands Centre, weekends from Saturday, November 27.

Later in December, the Mayor of Kettering’s Christmas Tree Festival returns to St Andrew’s Church, with the grand opening on Saturday, December 13.

In the week before Christmas, the Town Carol Service will be held at St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Thursday 18 December, with a series of readings, carols and festive music.

Find out more about all the town council’s events this festive season at www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/christmas.