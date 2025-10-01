Nominate community champions and unsung heroes to help switch on Kettering's Christmas lights

The search is on for an unsung community hero to help turn on Kettering's Christmas lights.

Mayor of Kettering, Cllr Ben Jameson, wants to hear from local people who have done something amazing for Kettering in the past year.

It could be someone who has helped children and young people, someone who has volunteered their time to give back to the community or someone who works tirelessly for others.

Nominations are now being accepted on the Kettering Town Council website – and people have until midnight on Sunday, October 26 to submit their suggestions online.

Kettering Lights Switch On event 2024 - with local hero Denise Mackay/National World

Cllr Jameson said: “This is a great chance for someone who has helped their community to be thanked publicly in our biggest event of the year.

"I know from meeting so many people as mayor that there are lots of unsung heroes out there working hard, day in, day out for this town.

"I am really looking forward to reading all the nominations and know it’s not going to be an easy job to choose the winner.”

Once nominations are in the mayor will then select the ‘worthiest’ community champion to join him on stage at this year’s event, which will be held on Thursday, November 27.

Kettering Lights Switch On event 2024 /National World

The hero award for 2024 went to Denise Mackay who set up Johnny’s Happy Place.

In 2023 the honour was given jointly to Kelly Mercer for her work at Highfield Barnes Community Centre and six-year-old Sebastian Nunney, who had been battling neuroblastoma and sadly passed away last year.

His family are now fundraising in his memory and organising The Seb Factor talent competition, with the winner getting a chance to perform at the Christmas lights switch-on.

The nomination form is now live on the council’s website https://www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/hunt-for-a-hero.